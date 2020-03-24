Jackson Browne Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The legendary singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory virus currently wreaking havoc on the entire world. “As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested,” Browne told Rolling Stone. Fortunately, he’s recuperating at home in LA with a positive outlook: “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that.”

Browne, 71, suspects he picked up the virus while in New York earlier this month for the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert. “How much simpler would it have been had I just called in and said, ‘No, I’m not going to travel on a cross-country flight and spend two days in New York with all these people that are singing all over the country.'” He guesses he’s been quarantined about 10 days.

“So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested,” Browne told RS. “They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: they need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.” He’s looking forward to getting over coronavirus quickly and contributing to herd immunity.