Deerhoof – “Future Teenage Cave Artists” & “The Loved One”

In these trying times, at least we can count on Deerhoof as a bastion of stability. Not that the Bay Area noise-pop legends have ever gotten too comfortable in one sound for long; they’ve been restless innovators within their own canon. But we can always count on new Deerhoof coming down the pike soon, and we can usually expect it to be great.

So it’s both unsurprising and exciting that a new Deerhoof album is on the way. Future Teenage Cave Artists drops at the end of May. The follow-up to 2017’s Mountain Moves veers away from that album’s collaborative impulse, presenting Deerhoof as a closed-off combustible ecosystem. It was produced by the band’s current lineup of Satomi Matsuzaki, Ed Rodriguez, John Dieterich, and Greg Saunier.

Today we get to hear two songs from Future Teenage Cave Artists. The title track shimmers and thwacks its way through three and a half minutes, striking that signature balance between a delicate pop touch and unrestrained rock barbarism. The band says they “wanted to express what it feels like knowing that the rebels are our only hope. Today’s derelicts, romantics, and children are forced to be tomorrow’s heroes.” They’re also sharing “The Loved One,” a floaty psych exercise underlined by pent-up tension.

Hear both songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Future Teenage Cave Artists”

02 “Sympathy For The Baby Boo”

03 “The Loved One”

04 “O Ye Saddle Babes”

05 “New Orphan Asylum For Spirited Deerchildren”

06 “Zazeet”

07 “Fraction Anthem”

08 “‘Farewell’ Symphony”

09 “Reduced Guilt”

10 “Damaged Eyes Squinting into the Beautiful Overhot Sun”

11 “I Call On Thee”

Future Teenage Cave Artists is out 5/29 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.