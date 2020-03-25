The iHeartRadio Music Awards were supposed to happen this weekend, and like everything else, the ceremony has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, iHeartMedia is hosting the TV-special equivalent of all these livestreams we’ve been seeing lately.

As Reuters reports, iHeart Living Room Concert For America airs on Fox this Sunday night, 3/29. It’ll be hosted by Elton John, who turns 73 today. Performers include Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, who has been busily recording during his time in quarantine. Each artist will film themselves from home using cell phones or other equipment, which raises the question: Are Backstreet Boys all quarantined together in some boy-band doomsday bunker? Or maybe they’ll use Zoom?

The show is designed as a tribute to the health workers on the front line of the pandemic. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The special airs this Sunday at 9PM EDT/6PM on Fox, with audio-only broadcasts on iHeartRadio stations.