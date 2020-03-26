Mountain Time – “Rosemary, Etc.”

We spoke with Chris Simpson last year when his influential Texas emo band Mineral got back together, but in 2020 he’s going it alone again, which certainly fits with the spirit of the times. Simpson, whose credits also include the cultishly beloved post-Mineral combo the Gloria Record, has revived his solo project Zookeeper under a different name, Mountain Time, and he has a new album on the way this spring.

Mountain Time’s latest, Music For Looking Animals, is out at the end of June. In a press release, Simpson explains, “To me, it’s a record about surrendering to your true self by letting go of what doesn’t serve you anymore. It’s about sacrifice and stepping into your own life. It’s about all the paradoxes that exist: the most important of which is that vulnerability is the only real source of strength.”

He says he took inspiration from ’60s and ’70s icons including Van Morrison, Leonard Cohen, Harry Nilsson, Bob Dylan, and the Velvet Underground this time around, and indeed, lead single “Rosemary, Etc.” is a brass-laden folk-rock sway seasoned with Simpson’s alt-rock pedigree. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

“Rosemary, Etc.”

“Death Pause”

“Becoming All Things”

“Royalties”

“Empty Graves”

“Lady Of The Radiator”

“Foretold In G”

“Modern Living”

Music For Looking Animals is out 6/26 on Spartan Records. Pre-order it here.