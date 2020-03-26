Watch Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Livestream

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is here! Kind of! The highly anticipated pop album’s precision-controlled rollout was supposed to culminate with a release next week, but due to a leak and coronavirus chaos, it was bumped up to this week. And now, ahead of its official drop tonight at midnight, Lipa is playing every song from the album on YouTube starting at 11AM EDT, along with commentary about each track.

The advance singles from this one have been fire. First came the euphoric disco jam “Don’t Start Now,” Lipa’s best-charting US hit ever. Then came the title track, which sounds like a Timbaland-produced pop crossover from 2006 in the best way. Next up was “Physical,” an ’80s pop throwback that somehow isn’t a cover of Olivia Newton-John’s mega-hit of the same name, even if it borrows its key phrase. And last night, she dropped the INXS-interpolating “Break My Heart” on us.

The rest of the album mostly maintains that high standard. It’s impeccably produced, contagiously fun party music to cut loose to while in self-quarantine. Check out the livestream below.

Future Nostalgia is out at midnight via Warner. Buy it here.