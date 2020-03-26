While our government continues to dick around, Ariana Grande is stepping up to the plate. TMZ reports that the pop star has been communicating regularly with her fans on social media, and over the past few days, she’s quietly sent money to at least 10 Arianators who lost their retail or service industry jobs and are struggling to pay bills due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans who have interacted with her on Twitter say they’ve received payments on Venmo ranging from $500 to $1500. Andrew Yang who?

It seems Taylor Swift has been doing something similar. People reports she’s been sending $3000 to several fans in need. “I was in shock,” says Samantha Jacobson, a 24-year-old cocktail server at a bar at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida. “I was just speechless. I couldn’t believe someone I had looked up to and love and respected for so long has reached out with such generosity.”