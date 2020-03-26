Abbey Road Crossing Gets A New Paint Job Thanks To Everyone Staying Inside

The COVID-19 pandemic has everyone in quarantine. The city of London is currently on lockdown, which means that there are fewer cars on the road and no tourists milling about. That’s bad news in general, but it’s good news for the famed Abbey Road crosswalk, which got a much-needed paint job thanks to people staying inside. A couple days ago, a maintenance crew was dispatched to give the zebra stripes a fresh coat.

The site, which was named a national landmark by the British government in 2010, is typically overrun with photo shoots and fans checking out the location outside Abbey Road Studios where the Beatles walked back and forth to make one of the most iconic album art images of all-time. It looks a lot better now, sure to stand up to the visitors that will inevitably flock there when this is all over.

The Abbey Road live webcam is still up and running if you wanted to check in on it for yourself.

Here’s some more photos of the crossing:

CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Here’s a reimagined Abbey Road cover in which all four Beatles practice proper six-feet social distancing guidelines:

There’s a whole lot more where that came from, thanks to the Instagram account Activista Los Angeles:

Stay safe in there!