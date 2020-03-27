Torres – “Wandering Star” (Portishead Cover)

CREDIT: Michael Lavine

Recording under the name Torres, Mackenzie Scott makes stark, intense music that’s only grown more stark and more intense in recent years. A couple of months ago, she released the new album Silver Tongue. And today, she’s paid tribute to Portishead, who know a couple of things about stark intensity.

Today, Torres has dropped a cover of “Wandering Star,” one of the highlights from Portishead’s classic 1994 debut Dummy. “Wandering Star” is a track built on miles-deep drones, itchy DJ scratches, spy-movie guitars, and Beth Gibbons’ lost, tremulous alone-in-the-world quaver of a voice. Three 6 Mafia sampled it on “Fuck That Shit” in 2003. All of which is to say: “Wandering Star” slaps.

In her version, Torres recreates that “Wandering Star” groove with what appears to be live instruments. Her voice approaches Gibbons’ heart-wrecked delivery, and she supplants the DJ scratches of the original with trebly guitar notes. It’s a very cool version, and you can hear it and the Portishead original below.

Torres’ Silver Tongue is out now on Merge. You can buy her “Wandering Star” cover at Bandcamp.

Tags: Portishead, Torres