French Montana Sued For Sexual Battery: Report

French Montana is facing a lawsuit from a woman alleging he raped her in his home, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

A woman under the pseudonym Jane Doe is reportedly suing Montana (real name Karim Kharbouch), his employee Mansour Bennouna, and his label Coke Boy Records. Charges in the suit include assault and battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants “had a longstanding practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women at bars, and inviting them back to the Hidden Hills house.” There, they allegedly supplied women with drinks and drugs “with the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, without any regard to whether or not they consented, or were able to consent.” According to the lawsuit, “Defendants would be in control of how much alcohol was provided, always making sure there was excessive amounts, given and encouraging the women to drink.”

We’ve reached out to French Montana’s representative for comment.