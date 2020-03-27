Watch Elvis Costello Perform From Isolation To Benefit NHS

Elvis Costello has joined the legion of musicians performing live from isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. And he’s using the gig to support the fight against COVID-19 in his native UK.

Like his fellow rock legend Neil Young, rather than a livestream, Costello is sharing a pre-recorded performance through the UK healthcare support network Artists4NHS. The gig is intended to promote charitable giving toward the National Health Service, Britain’s publicly funded healthcare system.

Artists4NHS promises “a real treat for any Costello fan and is something rare to treasure,” involving an update on what Costello’s been up to, some answers to fan questions, and song performances. Dubbed “Elvis Costello From Isolation,” the set just went live and can be viewed below. Enjoy!