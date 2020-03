Southern guitar virtuoso William Tyler released the album Goes West last year and recently scored the film First Cow. And now, he’s shared a lovely new acoustic song called “Time Indefinite,” which he tagged as “cosmic pastoral” on SoundCloud. “put up a new song- hope everyone is hanging in there,” he wrote when sharing the song on Twitter. Listen to it below.

put up a new song- hope everyone is hanging in there.https://t.co/57OjGjvOXr — william tyler (@williamtylertn) March 27, 2020