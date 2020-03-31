Yaeji – “WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던”

At the end of the week, Yaeji is putting her first full-length project, a mixtape called WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던, which comes on the heels of a couple years worth of exciting-as-hell shorter releases and collaborations. She announced the mixtape a few weeks back with “WAKING UP DOWN” and today she’s sharing its title track. It’s an intoxicating and chill wriggle, blending together in hushed intonations and plinking beats. “Right now/ Thanks to the ones that walk alongside me/ I can continue on,” she sings in Korean.

The song’s music video was filmed in Korea and stars Yaeji, her grandfather, some friends, and a giant onion. “This song is about sharing love and gratitude with the people you call family,” Yaeji said in a statement. “Dawn and our friends helped bring my nostalgia for Korea to life.”

Watch and listen below.

WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 is out 4/2 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.