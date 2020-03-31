Late-night talk-show performances are back! Sort of! In an extremely different form! In the quarantine era, some of the late-night shows are returning as broadcast-from-home affairs, with guests only showing up remotely. Last night, Jimmy Kimmel Live aired a new episode. Before the big quarantine, the show had booked an appearance from Wilco, who have been all over the talk-show circuit since they announced Ode To Joy, the album that they released back in October. Wilco couldn’t appear on the show, but frontman Jeff Tweedy did, and he came up with a unique performance of one of his solo songs.

Jeff Tweedy has released a few solo albums over the past few years. The last one, 2019’s Warmer featured a lovely acoustic track called “Evergreen.” (It’s not “Childlike And Evergreen.” That’s a Wilco song.) Warmer, like Tweedy’s other solo albums, was a family affair. Jeff’s son Spencer played drums on the record, and his other son Sammy took the album-cover photo.

On last night’s Kimmel, Jeff Tweedy sat in his bathroom, performing “Evergreen” with Spencer and Sammy singing backup harmonies. The Tweedys have some experience in quarantine broadcasting, since they’re doing a nightly show on this Instagram account. They sound nice together. Shout out to Jeff Tweedy for getting his kids to engage in coronavirus-era activities other than, say, mashing gum into his hair and then running away laughing. (I’m not saying this happened to me. I am, however, saying that you should not attempt to introduce your kids to The Simpsons before they’re mentally ready.) Watch the performance below.

