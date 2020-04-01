Waxahatchee – “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” (Caroline Polachek Cover)

If you were watching Katie Crutchfield and Kevin Morby’s most recent Instagram Live stream on the eve of the release of Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud like I was (Crutchfiends, rise up!), there was a point when Crutchfield tried to play a cover of Caroline Polachek’s Pang track “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.”

She couldn’t nail it down past the first chorus during the stream, but she mentioned that she had recently recorded it for real as part of a session for SiriusXM while she was out doing press in Los Angeles. Today, that cover has been released — she turns it into a straight-up folk song and it’s fucking great.

Check it out below.

Saint Cloud is out now via Merge Records.