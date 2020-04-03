Stream Headie One And Fred again..’s GANG Mixtape Feat. Jamie xx, FKA twigs, & Sampha

British drill rapper Headie One has teamed up with producer Fred again… for a new mixtape called GANG. It features contributions from Jamie xx, FKA Twigs, and Sampha; slowthai is also sampled on a track. Headie One was released from prison on Thursday after being sentenced to six months in January for possession of a blade.

“GANG comes from a different perspective from my previous projects. It’s much more raw with emotion, not just from my own narrative like Music X Road but this time, from my peers,” he said in a press statement (via Pitchfork). “GANG is a shared love of music from two people with different backgrounds. The title represents loyalty and friendship, these things are important to me and Fred and I quickly developed this whilst recording the project over the past few months. We feel we really create something special when we’re together. GANG is a shared art-form—a positive energy for the UK in 2020.”

“Headie is the truth. I realised this when we first made a song together, I muted all the music so you could really hear every lyric and give them space,” Fred again… said in his own statement. “We made five or six songs in the next couple weeks and each time I couldn’t believe how fearless and honest he was regardless of whatever I threw at him. I have a lot of love for him. He also drinks Guinness wit me at my flat so you jus KNOW he’s a real one.”

Listen to GANG below.

GANG is out now via Relentless.