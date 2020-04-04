Pink Recovers From COVID-19 In Time For Today’s 20th Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

It’s not all bad news. Pink has taken to social media to reveal that that she had coronavirus but has already recovered — just in time for the anniversary of her debut album Can’t Take Me Home, which turns 20 years old today.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” Pink says. “Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she continues. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Pink is putting her money where her mouth is and donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and $500,000 to the City Of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. “These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home,” she concludes. Read her full message below.