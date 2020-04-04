Watch Soccer Mommy Play “Circle The Drain” Acoustic On Bernie Sanders’ Coronavirus Livestream

Soccer Mommy released her great new album color theory a couple of months ago. And tonight, she played an acoustic version of the album’s masterpiece, “circle the drain,” to open Bernie Sanders’ livestream about the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m doing this because I think Bernie Sanders is the candidate we need to make the world a better and more equal place,” Sophie Allison said before launching into the performance. The livestream also featured Justin Vernon debuting a brand new Bon Iver song. Watch Soccer Mommy’s performance below.

"I'm doing this because I think @BernieSanders is the candidate we need to make the world a better more and equal place." @sopharela before playing "Circle the Drain" pic.twitter.com/PkHBzSSzB2 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) April 4, 2020

"I want to thank Soccer Mommy for their great music" Bernard Sanders of Vermont pic.twitter.com/6ebbxid40X — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) April 4, 2020

