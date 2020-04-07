Ohmme – “Ghost”

Chicago indie duo Ohmme will follow up their 2018 debut album Parts with a sophomore effort called Fantasize Your Ghost this June. Today we hear the album’s quasi-title track, “Ghost,” the project’s second advance song after last month’s “3 2 4 3.” This new one is an extremely appealing pop-rock track with a punchy rhythm and even punchier lyrics: “I’m counting the days, acquiring the taste/ I’m sick of looking at the stupid look on your face.”

“Ghost” also gets a video today by Chance The Rapper collaborator Austin Vesely, supposedly intended as a darker spin on M’s “Pop Muzik” video. (Maybe they read about it recently in our Number Ones column, or maybe it’s just a coincidence of timing.) “There’s a lot of darkness these days but it’s important to keep dancing,” Ohmme write in a statement. “Austin said, ‘fancy ghosts’ and ‘can I press order on these California King satin bedsheets’ and we said ‘Yes, and YES!'”

Watch below.

Fantasize Your Ghost is out 6/5 on Joyful Noise.