Baths – “Mikaela Corridor”

Back in 2011, while he was on tour in between his great 2010 debut Cerulean and his great 2013 sophomore album Obsidian, Baths released the Pop Music / False B-Sides compilation. And now, nearly a decade later, it’s getting a sequel.

Today, Baths mastermind Will Wiesenfeld has announced Pop Music/False B-Sides I & II, which appends a new set of diary pieces recorded shortly after Cerulean to the original comp. It’ll be out next month on his recently launched label Basement’s Basement.

Also today, we’re also getting a first taste of False B-Sides II with “Mikaela Corridor,” a lightly glitchy, absolutely lovely bit of Baths’ signature form of warm electronic pop. The video, directed and edited by Dan Streit, features Wiesenfeld and his friends goofing around. Watch and listen.

Pop Music/False B-Sides I & II is out 5/29 via Baths’ own Basement Basement.