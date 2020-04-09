President Of Ireland Shares Statement About John Prine’s Death

John Prine passed away earlier this week, and the memorials to the legendary songwriter have been rolling in in the form of covers and statements. The President Of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, has even weighed in with some words about the late musician. Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, is from Ireland — they met in the country in the mid-1990s, and Prine had performed there many times over the years.

“John left a very deep impression on the people of the West of Ireland,” Higgins said in his statement. “A regular feature of and beloved presence in Galway, his songs brought a troupe of captivating characters with him and set them free in small packed rooms in Kinvara, Headford and Galway City.”

“He had a great love for the Irish landscape, especially the Burren and Flaggy Shore, as well as for the Irish people with whom he felt a great freedom,” he continued. “He was held in deep affection and warmth in particular in the village of Kinvara, where he had a home, and where his sessions in Greene’s were legendary.”

Here’s the full statement: