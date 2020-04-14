Diet Cig – “Who Are You?”

The jumpy indie-pop duo Diet Cig are releasing their sophomore album, Do You Wonder About Me?, in a couple weeks. They’ve shared two songs from it so far, “Night Terrors” and “Thriving,” and today they’re back with another one, the fuzzy and chiming and sing-songy “Who Are You?”

“‘Who Are You?’ is for anyone who’s ever received a completely self-serving apology from someone who’s hurt them,” the band said in a statement. “I learned that healing doesn’t wait for an ‘I’m sorry’ to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you’re completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to.”

Hear it below.

Do You Wonder About Me? is out 5/1 via Frenchkiss Records. Pre-order it here.