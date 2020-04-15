Stream Florry’s New Oh You Vacation Time EP

About a year-and-a-half ago, Philadelphia musician Francie Medosch released her debut album as Florry, Brown Bunny, which led us to name the project a Band To Watch. Today, she’s has released a new EP called Oh You Vacation Time, four songs of bummer acoustic rock built on Medosch’s syrupy drawl and recurring feelings of weakness and resilience. “I wanna feel completely complete and I wanna feel them around me,” she sings on one of them. “I want you to know me and I want it to kill me.”

“I recently decided that I wanted to focus more on creating more positive art to reflect some of the growth I’ve had over this past year,” Medosch wrote in a statement on the project’s Bandcamp page. “These 4 songs are about working through personal issues with the aid of friendship, love, self meditation, and breaking bad habits. They may or may not still sound sad though.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://florry.bandcamp.com/album/oh-you-vacation-time" target="_blank">Oh You Vacation Time by Florry</a>

The Oh You Vacation Time EP is out now.