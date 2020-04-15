Sass – “11:11″

The Minneapolis Band To Watch Sass put out their debut album, Chew Toy, a little less than a year ago, and they’re already on their way to releasing another one. “11:11″ is the first track they’re sharing from it, a razor-sharp song filled with guitar histrionics and an aversion to being alone that rings even more true in these troubled times. “I swore I’d be fine alone/ I’d watch a new tv show/ Learn to dance and paint and sew/ Kiss every wide eyed girl,” Stephanie Murck sings on it. “I know, but now I know how it feels and I don’t wanna let it go.” Listen to it below.

<a href="http://sassmpls.bandcamp.com/track/11-11" target="_blank">11:11 by Sass</a>

“11:11″ is out now.