Quelle Chris & Chris Keys – “Mirage” (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt, Denmark Vessey, Big Sen, & Merrill Garbus)

The Detroit-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Quelle Chris has been on a hell of a run of great albums in recent years: The Jean Grae collaboration Everything’s Fine in 2018, the solo effort Guns last year. Later this week, Quelle Chris and the producer Chris Keys will release their own collaborative LP Innocent Country 2, the sequel to an album that Quelle Chris released in 2015. Innocent Country 2 has an impressive array of guests, as we’ve already seen on the early tracks “Living Happy” and “Sacred Safe.” Today, they’ve shared the new seven-minute track “Mirage,” and it’s a total feast.

The slow, contemplative “Mirage” has more guests on one song than a lot of people can round up for an entire album. The track features appearances from thoughtful-rap king Earl Sweatshirt, Detroit rapper and longtime Quelle Chris collaborator Denmark Vessey, booming spoken-word guy Big Sen, and Tune-Yards mastermind Merrill Garbus. Together, they’ve made something bluesy and ruminative, driven by a staggering lope of a beat.

In an email to The FADER, Quelle Chris had this to say about the song:

I couldn’t have imagined how timely the song would be when we finished it. I knew the words would ring true, but didn’t expect them to resonate at such high frequencies only half a year later. But here we are. The “Mirage,” where what is “known” to be and visions once reserved for the “crazy” collide.

Innocent Country 2 is out 4/24 on Mello Music Group. Pre-order it here.