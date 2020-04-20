Panic! At The Disco has been at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart since November 2018. They landed at the top with “High Hopes” when it was released back then, and it then spent a record-breaking 65 non-consecutive weeks on top, only supplanted in that time by a different Panic! At The Disco song, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It.” Between the two tracks, they spent 76 weeks at the top of the chart overall.

But that nearly year-and-a-half-long reign has now ended thanks (?) to Twenty One Pilots, whose new single “Level Of Concern” has taken the #1 spot in the latest edition of the Billboard charts. It rose from #2, which is where it debuted when it came out last week.

The Hot Rock Songs chart is no stranger to stasis, or to Twenty One Pilots. The band has notched some pretty long runs in their career, as well: Their 2016 single “Heathens” spent 30 weeks on top of the chart, and their single before that, “Stressed Out,” spent 23 weeks at #1. “Ride,” another single from that year, was on top for nine weeks.

Here’s to the new Hot Rock Song kings: