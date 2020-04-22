Isaiah Rashad – “Why Worry”

It’s been nearly four years since the Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad released his impressive debut album The Sun’s Tirade. Since then, apart from a few random guest appearances, Rashad has mostly been silent. There’s been some speculation that he’s been at odds with TDE, his label, though there’s always speculation about TDE and the artists on its roster. Today, Rashad has come out with a new single called “Why Worry,” his first proper solo release since The Sun’s Tirade came out.

Right now, TDE seems to be kicking off a new campaign, releasing music from many of its often-unheard artists. Two days ago, Ab-Soul, another TDE rapper who hadn’t released anything since 2016, came out with the new single “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle.” The R&B singer Zacari has also come out with a couple of songs. And now we get to hear Isaiah Rashad’s nimble drawl once again.

Rashad’s “Why Worry” has a gluey soul-sampling beat from past TDE collaborator Crooklin, and it’s a relatively mellow and introspective track. If you were hoping for some kind of grand earthshaking comeback from Isaiah Rashad, this isn’t that. But Rashad has always been a more introspective, vibe-centric rapper, so “Why Worry” is in keeping with his catalog. Hopefully, it’s a sign that he’ll have more new music on the way soon. Listen below.

So… new Kendrick by the end of the week? Please?