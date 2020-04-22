Boy Scouts – “A World So Full Of Love” (Roger Miller Cover)

Taylor Vick put out a new album as Boy Scouts, Free Company, last year. She followed it up with a one-off single, “Wish,” last month, and today she’s back with a cover of Roger Miller’s “A World So Full Of Love,” which appears on the country musician’s 1970 album A Trip In The Country. Vick is backed on the song by her brother Travis, who introduced her to Miller’s music.

“Travis is a big Roger Miller fan,” she said in a press release. “He covered his song ‘Not in Nottingham’ from the Robin Hood soundtrack which is how I got into his music. I heard ‘A World So Full of Love’ for the first time a few weeks ago and was immediately struck by how devastating the lyrics start out, paired with how bare the recording is.”

Listen to it below.