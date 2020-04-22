Martin Shkreli Requests Early Prison Release To Cure COVID-19

Pharmaceutical fraudster dipshit Martin Shkreli is the latest notable to request an early prison release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Shkreli’s case, his lawyers are arguing that his release would help him to further his research into coming up with a cure for coronavirus. Per Bloomberg, Shkreli says that he “has been conducting significant research into developing molecules to inhibit the coronavirus.”

Shkreli was sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2018 for defrauding investors. He is scheduled to be released in 2023. Last year, Shkreli was moved to a more secure correctional facility in Pennsylvania after he was found using a contraband cellphone to secretly run a pharmaceutical firm and post on Twitter. The facility he is in currently has one confirmed case of the virus.

“Mr. Shkreli has spent countless hours while incarcerated researching disease treatments and possible cures for Covid-19,” his lawyers wrote in their request. “His current project has been well received. One company is prepared to begin working on clinical trials of Mr. Shkreli’s work within weeks.”

Shkreli first became connected to the music industry as a a silent investor in the punk record label Collect Records. He later paid millions of dollars for a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, which led to a small-but entertaining feud with Ghostface Killah.

Shkreli is far from the only person to request an early prison release due to the havoc that the virus is inflicting on the system. Fellow fraudster Billy McFarland of Fyre Fest notoriety also requested one last week. R. Kelly and YNW Melly were both denied early releases, while Tekashi 6ix9ine’s request was granted.