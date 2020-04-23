No Age – “War Dance”

No Age, heroes of the Los Angeles DIY underground, are coming back in June with the new album Goons Be Gone. Thus far, they’ve shared two early tracks, “Turned To String” and “Feeler,” both extremely promising. No Age have been putting out music for so long, so consistently, that it can be easy to take them for granted. But these new songs — more concrete and direct and distinctly punk than a lot of what No Age have done in the past — are really hitting me. Today, they’ve shared a third song, and it’s called “War Dance.” It’s another good one.

“War Dance” is a fast, jagged jam, and its flinty guitars and off-kilter melodies recall about five or six different postpunk revivals. But No Age have always brought a strong sense of personality to what they do, and that really shines through here. They’re also writing serious hooks and riffs these days. “War Dance,” like “Turned To String” and “Feeler,” is a profoundly satisfying bit of business. Check it out below.

<a href="http://noage.bandcamp.com/album/goons-be-gone" target="_blank">Goons Be Gone by No Age</a>

Goons Be Gone is out 6/5 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.