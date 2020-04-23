The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “In Circles” (Sunny Day Real Estate Cover)

Emo legends covering emo legends: You love to see it! Maybe it even makes you emotional. That’s the idea, right?

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have been pretty quiet since 2017’s Always Foreign and its attendant tour. Since then, only last fall’s archival collection Assorted Works has emerged. But today the collective is back with a cover of “In Circles,” a classic from Sunny Day Real Estate’s foundational emo text Diary.

Maybe this will make you tingle like Harmlessness once did, maybe not. It’s just nice to have this band releasing new music again. Listen below.

TWIABP’s “In Circles” cover is out now. Purchase it here. I’d really like to hear TWIABP’s take on How It Feels To Be Something On material.