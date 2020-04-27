Watch Beck Cover Chris Bell’s “I Am The Cosmos” In Quarantine

Beck is the latest artist to get in on the self-isolation covers game. Over the weekend, he shared a clip of him covering “I Am The Cosmos,” the title track from Big Star member Chris Bell’s only solo album, which was released in 1992 but recorded in the mid-’70s before his death. Beck has covered the song previously, including once with Wilco in 2013 at a special show on Long Island.

Last week, Beck popped up on television as part of the Grammys special tribute to Prince, which was recorded pre-pandemic. He put out his most recent album, Hyperspace, in November.

Listen to his cover of Bell below.