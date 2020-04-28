Four Tet just released a new album last month, Sixteen Oceans — it’s pretty good! — and today Kieran Hebden is back with a whole bunch of loose new tracks that he’s uploaded to his SoundCloud page.

There are new versions of existing songs, like a different take on the There Is Love In You opener “Angel Echoes”; there are totally new tracks, including “128 oceans” and “Filter drums 132″; and there’s also an edit of Destiny’s Child’s “Lose My Breath” and a track that samples Erykah Badu.

Four Tet is no stranger to these sporadic drops — a few years ago, he put out a whole album called Randoms filled with these sorts of things. Listen to what he’s put up today below.