Watch A$AP Rocky, Kathleen Hanna, Sting, & More In Netflix’s Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics Trailer

Netflix’s star-studded new documentary Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics, directed by Donick Cary and scored by Yo La Tengo, is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: actors, comedians, and musicians telling stories about tripping brought to life by reenactments and colorful animation. “Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, Have A Good Trip explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens,” a press release reads.

The cast includes…*deep breath*…A$AP Rocky, Sting, Kathleen Hanna and Ad-Rock, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Anthony Bourdain, Donovan, Carrie Fisher, Bill Kreutzmann, Natasha Lyonne, Adam Scott, David Cross, Nick Kroll, Nick Offerman, Paul Scheer, Will Forte, Shepard Fairey, Reggie Watts, Lewis Black, Rob Corddry, Rosie Perez, Reno 911!‘s Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant, Steve Agee, Riki Lindhome, and Workaholics’ Adam DeVine and Blake Anderson.

“No lie, a rainbow shot out of my dick,” A$AP Rocky explains in the trailer. Is he referring to the time that he had three orgies after iLoveMakonnen gave him LSD at SXSW? You’ll have to watch the documentary to find out! But for now, you can check out the trailer, which features a whole mess of other celebrities and two extremely good Yo La Tengo songs (“Moby Octopad” and “Here To Fall”). Watch below.

Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics premieres 5/11 on Netflix.