Stream Sial’s New Album Tari Pemusnah Kuasa

Sial come from Singapore, and they make some of the most feverish and unhinged hardcore punk that you will find anywhere on the planet. They’re fast and raw and angry, and sometimes their music goes into such an adrenaline-charged blur that it almost becomes hypnotic. They sing in Malay, so there’s a very good chance that you won’t understand any of their lyrics. (Their band name is Malay for “unlucky.”) You’ll get the gist, though. They are not happy with the state of things as they are, and you should be able to get that from the second you hear their ugly-ass guitar tone.

Sial released a self-titled debut album in 2018 and followed it up with an EP called Binasa the next year. Today, they’ve come out blasting with the new LP Tari Pemusnah Kuasa. (That title is Malay for Power Destruction Dance, which is a very cool title.) It’s a short album, with eight songs in less than 20 minutes, but it does everything that you could possibly want it to do. If you want to hear some real fast and nasty catharsis, you should stream it below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/tari-pemusnah-kuasa" target="_blank">Tari Pemusnah Kuasa by Sial</a>

Tari Pemusnah Kuasa is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.