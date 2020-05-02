Watch Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires Eat Spicy Food And Debut “Letting You Go” In Trisha Yearwood’s Kitchen
Love it when some wholesome pre-pandemic content pops up! Before everything went on lockdown, husband and wife singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires dropped by Trisha Yearwood’s house to film an episode of her Food Network cooking show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. They drank spicy drinks (hatch chili watermelon spritzers), ate spicy food (tamale pie, wild mushroom blackened poblano tacos, spiced chocolate tart), and performed the new song “Letting You Go” off of Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit’s upcoming album Reunions. Watch below starting at the 9:30 mark.