Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, & Sting To Perform At Tina Fey-Hosted NYC COVID-19 Benefit

The initial lineup is out for Rise Up New York!, a virtual telethon benefitting New Yorkers impacted by coronavirus. Organized by iHeartMedia and New York anti-poverty organization Robin Hood, the show will be hosted by Tina Fey and feature performances by Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, and Sting, with more to be announced later.

Rise Up New York! will air at 7PM ET on Monday, 5/11. Others scheduled to appear on the broadcast include Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Spike Lee, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Christopher Jackson, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, Angie Mar, and New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Phil Simms. Rise Up New York! will also feature accounts of the work happening on the front lines to combat COVID-19 in NYC.

All donations collected from Rise Up New York! will be used to provide food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services and educational support for the city’s vulnerable population. The show will be broadcast on all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM, and nationally on CNBC.