Sky Ferreira Cast In Twilight Zone Reboot Episode

Sky Ferreira has been cast in an episode of the new Twilight Zone, which airs on CBS All Access. As Variety reports, the upcoming second season of the Jordan Peele/Simon Kinberg reboot will feature an episode called “Ovation,” in which Ferreira will star opposite Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon. No plot details have been released, but given the episode title and Ferreira’s involvement, there’s a good chance it has something to do with music.

Ferreira has taken a couple acting roles in the last few years, most notably in avowed Stereogum fan Edgar Wright’s 2017 film Baby Driver, for which she also contributed a song. In 2018, she had parts in Lords Of Chaos, American Woman, and Rosy.

A little over a year ago now, we got a new single from Ferreira, “Downhill Lullaby,” but still no word on her Night Time, My Time follow-up.