Sonic Boom – “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)”

Next month, indie rock whisperer Peter Kember is releasing his first full-length album as Sonic Boom in 30 years, All Things Being Equal. The Spacemen 3 co-founder — who has spent the last decade producing for the likes of Beach House, Panda Bear, and MGMT — has already shared two tracks off his big solo comeback album, “Just Imagine” and “The Way That You Live.”

And today, he’s back with a third. “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)” is hypnotic and, true to its title, feels like falling through a bottomless black hole, as Kember repeats: “Take me somewhere a little bit deeper/ I don’t mind if the climb is steep there.” The track comes with an eye-popping video that zooms into deeper and deeper layers of Kember’s mind. Watch and listen below.

All Things Being Equal is out 6/5 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.