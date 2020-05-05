Watch Desus & Mero’s Extended Interview With The Beastie Boys & Spike Jonze

Last year the surviving Beastie Boys, Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) and Mike D (Michael Diamond), teamed up with director Spike Jonze, their longtime collaborator, for a retrospective live show called Beastie Boys Story in which they showed archival footage of their glory days and then talked about it onstage. Jonze filmed one of those shows for a documentary, also titled Beastie Boys Story, which is now streaming on Apple TV+. Thus, the lot of them are making the promotional rounds.

That included a linkup with their fellow New York legends the Bodega Boys on last night’s Desus & Mero. Both hosts Desus Nice and the Kid Mero and their guests broadcasted remotely from their homes, technical difficulties and all, for a chat that ranged from soup dumplings to social distancing to napping to the origin of “Brass Monkey” to Jonze’s intended IMAX experience for the new movie. They also mentioned the time Diamond broke his collarbone in a bicycle accident, resulting in the cancellation of the Beasties’ tour with Rage Against The Machine.

It’s mostly just a bunch of cool guys shooting the shit for half an hour, and if that appeals to you, you can dig into it below.

Beastie Boys Story is streaming now on Apple TV+.