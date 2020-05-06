Watch Oona Doherty Dance In Jamie xx’s “Idontknow” Video

Jamie xx topped one of our prestigious 5 Best Songs Of The Week lists last month with “Idontknow,” his first new single since the release of his 2015 debut solo album In Colour. And today, the hypnotically percussive track has a new music video.

Irish dancer and choreographer Oona Doherty stars in the music video, and she also co-directed it alongside Luca Truffarelli. They shot it in Belfast in March, the night before Northern Ireland went into lockdown. In addition, Doherty filmed a series of clips of her friends dancing along to the track.

Jamie xx recently curated an Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1 featuring a bunch of unreleased music. You can listen to that here and watch the music video for “Idontknow” below.