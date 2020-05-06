Wolfgang Voigt Releases New Album Freiland Klaviermusik 2

German producer Wolfgang Voigt, who records ambient music under the name Gas, also occasionally makes minimal music for synthesized piano and bass drum under the auspices of his Freiland Klaviermusik project. Today, he’s releasing Freiland Klaviermusik 2, a sequel to the 2010 album, on his Kompakt label. You can preview it and check out the tracklist below and purchase the LP on Kompakt here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Erwartung”

02 “Stille Übereinkunft”

03 “Behauptung”

04 “Formel Eins”

05 “Konstruktive Unvernunft”

06 “Trichter”

07 “Wanderung”

08 “Beweis”

09 “Spiralo”

10 “Eisenzeit”

Freiland Klaviermusik 2 is out now on Kompakt.