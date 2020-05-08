Rhye – “Beautiful”

Rhye, the soft, sensuous indie-R&B project of Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based musician Mike Milosh, is back. The slinky, understated “Beautiful” is Rhye’s first proper single since the release of last year’s piano-focused Spirit.

“As we all share in this collective crazy moment that is quarantine, there are many ways to deal with the isolation, many ways we can truly fall into ourselves,” says Milosh. “For me, celebrating the beauty that is my partner has been a huge inspiration for me and a saving grace. Beauty is something we truly need to be open to in this moment. Find it in music, art, your loved ones, or yourself.”

Along with the release of the single, Milosh is selling a limited edition Box Of Beautiful care package with a tote bag, a custom scented candle by Joia, a vegan leather embossed notebook and pen, a postcard, engraved selenite, and a bandana. Listen to “Beautiful” below.