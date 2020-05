We named idiosyncratic London pop musician Fauness one of the best new artists of 2019 after she caught our attention with her promising EPs Toxic Femininity and Lashes In A Landfill. Today, she’s returning with the new digital single “Dreamcatcher” and its B-side, “Violet Flame,” and it’s just as good. “Dreamcatcher,” unsurprisingly, is the standout, an appropriately dreamy homespun pop reverie. Listen below.

Dreamcatcher by FAUNESS