Watch Chris Martin Play Coldplay Hits Acoustic In Final #TogetherAtHome Livestream

Pretty much since quarantine began, Global Citizen has been teaming up with the World Health Organization to bring us Together At Home, a series of livestreamed performances to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Their One World: Together At Home benefit concert last month, curated by Lady Gaga, featured appearances from Gaga, Stevie Wonder, the Roots, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, and more.

And now Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who helped launch the series with a performance in March, has returned to close out its final installment. Watch him play acoustic renditions of Coldplay hits “Viva la Vida,” “Til Kingdom Come,” “Magic,” “God Put a Smile Upon Your Face,” “In My Place,” and “Fix You” below.