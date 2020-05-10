Bono Shares “60 Songs That Saved My Life” For His 60th Birthday

Bono is 60 today — happy birthday, Bono — and the U2 frontman has shared a playlist of “60 Songs That Saved My Life” for the special occasion.

“These are some of the songs that saved my life,” he wrote in a statement. “The ones I couldn’t have lived without… the ones that got me from there to here, zero to 60… through all the scrapes, all manner of nuisance, from the serious to the silly… and the joy, mostly joy.”

The playlist, which is available on all the major streaming services. includes songs by David Bowie and the Beatles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish, Public Enemy and the Clash, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, and many more.

As part of his birthday celebrations, he’s also posting a series of letters addressed to musicians and family members that have helped him and inspired him along the way. There are apparently more coming in the future, but today he’s shared letters to Billie Eilish (and Finneas), David Bowie’s son Duncan, the members of Kraftwerk, Nile Rodgers, Massive Attack and Shara Nelson, and Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter Alice.

You can check all those and the playlist out below.