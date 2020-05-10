Watch Boyz II Men & Babyface Play “A Song For Mama” On SNL’s Season Finale

Last night, Saturday Night Live wrapped up its 45th season with their third SNL At Home episode. The musical guests were Boyz II Men and Babyface, who did “A Song For Mama” because of Mother’s Day.

Michael Che introduced the performance, saying: “On behalf of SNL, we’d like to send a very special Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers that can’t be with their children this year and all of the mothers that we’ve lost. We love you, we miss you, and thank you.” They played alongside a montage of SNL cast members with their moms.

Elsewhere on SNL, Grimes and Elon Musk’s baby X Æ A-12 was referenced in the cold open virtual graduation sketch and Weekend Update. Weekend Update also talked about Axl Rose and Steve Mnuchin’s Twitter feud. There was a music video featuring Josh Gad from Frozen with a song encouraging parents to let their kids drink during quarantine, and “Britney Spears” appeared during their MasterClass spoof. Pete Davidson also did a Danny Trejo song.

Kristen Wiig hosted, and there were cameos from Tina Fey and Martin Short. Watch some clips from the show below.