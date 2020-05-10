Watch Laura Marling Perform “Held Down” On Colbert

The British folk singer Laura Marling released a new album, Song For Our Daughter, in April — it was our Album Of The Week when it came out. On Friday night, she went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Held Down” from it, which was the only single Marling put out before deciding to release the album spontaneously last month.

Marling is great at pulling off the at-home concert, as evidenced by her Tiny Desk performance from a few weeks ago, and her Late Show rendition of “Held Down” is just as spell-binding as the song itself. Watch below.