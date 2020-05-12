The Beths – “I’m Not Getting Excited”

Back in 2018, New Zealand’s the Beths released their debut album Future Me Hates Me, prompting us to name them one of the best new bands of that year. Last month, they announced they were following it up with a new one called Jump Rope Gazers, out in July. So far, they’ve shared its lead single “Dying To Believe,” and today they’re back with another one.

The latest preview of Jump Rope Gazers arrives in the form of “I’m Not Getting Excited.” Here’s what vocalist Elizabeth Stokes had to say about it:

People always ask “are you excited!?” and it’s a fair question, because exciting things do happen to us sometimes. Support slots, overseas tours, music releases. Stuff we’ve dreamed about for years. So the correct answer is always “yes.” But the truth is that deep down there’s a tiny Liz saying, “don’t get excited.” She is certain that anything good that could happen will most likely not happen, because of a freak accident. Or because somebody finally realiZes that we aren’t worthy, shouts “phony!” and takes everything away. I wrote “I’m Not Getting Excited” last year, well before everything really did get taken away. From everyone. It feels like the song has a new context, but we don’t know what it is yet. And now we all share a blurry, uncertain future.

Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean directed and animated a video for “I’m Not Getting Excited” under lockdown. Check it out below.

Jump Rope Gazers is out 7/10 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.