Run The Jewels Share RTJ4 Release Date, Tracklist

Run The Jewels were supposed to be in the middle of a giant tour right now, opening for a reunited Rage Against The Machine. That didn’t happen, obviously — it’s now been pushed back to summer 2021 — but El-P and Killer Mike clearly had plans for an elaborate rollout. They said that their new album would be out before Coachella. Since Coachella hasn’t happened yet, technically they didn’t lie.

Today, they’ve announced that RTJ4 will be out on 6/5. They’ve also shared its artwork, tracklist, and launched a pre-order page for the album. RTJ4 has guest spots from 2 Chainz, Pharrell, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme. It has songs called “Holy Calamafuck” and “Goonies Vs. E.T.”

We’ve already gotten a handful of singles from RTJ4: “Yankee And The Brave” and “Ooh LA LA.”

Check out the tracklist below.

JUNE 5 2020 – Pre Order now on https://t.co/D5R3XmIK3Q pic.twitter.com/cUUnMpKcs9 — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) May 12, 2020

TRACKLIST:

01 “Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4)”

02 “Ooh LA LA” (Feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

03 “Out Of Sight” (Feat. 2 Chainz)

04 “Holy Calamafuck”

05 “Goonies Vs. E.T.”

06 “Walking In The Snow”

07 “Ju$t” (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack De La Rocha)

08 “Never Look Back”

09 “The Ground Below”

10 “Pulling The Pin” (Feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11 “A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)”

RTJ4 is out 6/5. You can pre-order it here.