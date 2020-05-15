Stream Charli XCX’s New Album How I’m Feeling Now

At the beginning of April, Charli XCX announced a pretty wacky idea: She would be making an album from scratch while in quarantine, and it would be coming out in only a month-and-a-half. “I’m only going to be using the tools I have in my fingertips, the people who I can reach online, the things I have in my house to create my music, my artwork, my videos, to create everything,” she said in a video announcing her latest project.

She’s kept to her word. Today, Charli has released a new album called How I’m Feeling Now. It’s a document of the time she’s spent in self-isolation so far with up with her boyfriend and her two friends that are also her managers. The three proper singles she shared from it in advance — “Forever,” “Claws,” and “I Finally Understand” — have all been stellar, each one landing on our best songs of the week list as they’ve come out over the last month.

And now, the entire album is here for you to hear. There’s 11 tracks. The project was executive produced by A.G. Cook and BJ Burton, and it features production from 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, Palmistry, Danny L Harle, and more. It’s her follow-up to last year’s Charli. Listen to it below, and revisit our recent interview with her.

How I’m Feeling Now is out now via Atlantic/Asylum.